SB Neighborhood Clinics CEO is retiring this year

Dr. Charles Fenzi is known for his local accomplishments

COURTESY PHOTO

Dr. Charles Fenzi

An era of leadership is ending for the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics with Dr. Charles Fenzi’s announcement that he’s retiring.

Dr. Fenzi has served as CEO since 2015 and as CMO for nearly 10 years. He is planning to step down this year once a suitable replacement is chosen.

“I am humbled that the community had entrusted me to lead these amazing clinics and this talented team for the last ten years,” Dr. Fenzi said in a news release. “Now it’s time to pass the torch, so I can spend this next chapter with my supportive and understanding family.”

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics offer affordable healthcare for low-income individuals and their families.

Throughout his time with SBNC, Dr. Fenzi established new full-service medical and dental clinics in Goleta.

He additionally collaborated with Sanctuary Centers Inc. and Cottage Heath to create two new behavioral health clinics.

Dr. Fenzi helped to launch several mental health initiatives with other Santa Barbara community nonprofits.

SBNC initiated a research study pilot project in 2016 with collaboration with UCSB and CALM to screen every child seen at the clinics for potential Adverse Childhood Experiences.

With Dr. Fenzi’s leadership, SBNC reinforced dental programs, growing the number of residents that are a part of their dentistry clinics.

Dr. Fenzi was also integral to distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the Santa Barbara community. SBNC set up vaccination clinics with the help of staff and volunteers.

The CMO attributes the success of his time with SBNC to his team and owes these accomplishments to his Executive Core Team.

“Whatever success SBNC has enjoyed over the last ten years, it is due to the sacrifice and devotion of every member of our staff who wants to deliver the best possible healthcare to every one of our patients,” Dr. Fenzi said. “I cannot thank them enough.”

The SBNC board formed a search committee composed of board members and community leaders to begin the process of selecting a new CEO.

“Although it will be difficult to find a leader as well loved as Dr. Fenzi, our goal will be to choose someone who will build on our success to date, lead and motivate our Core Team, work seamlessly with our partners and relate well to our supporters and donors,” said Board Chair Brian Gough.

