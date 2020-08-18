Home Local SB planning panel to discuss ADUs
SB planning panel to discuss ADUs

Santa Barbara Planning Commission will discuss accessory dwelling units during its Sept. 3 meeting.

The virtual meeting will start at 1 p.m. and will air live on City TV-Channel 18 and online at santabarbaraca.gov/cityTV.

The commission will discuss a proposal to amend Title 30 (Inland) and Title 28 (Coastal) zoning ordinances for compliance with new state laws for accessory dwelling units and junior ADUs. The Title 28 amendment requires a Local Coastal Plan Amendment.

For more information, contact project planner Rosie Dyste at rdyste@santabarbaraca.gov or leave a message at 805-564-5470, ext. 4599.

— Dave Mason

