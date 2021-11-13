Home Featured SB playoff run ends
Local

Local

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS
The Santa Barbara High Golden Tornado storms onto the field before the team’s 49-14 loss against Newport Harbor in the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs at Peabody Stadium on Friday. The home team was shut out by the Sailors in the second half as their season ended tonight. See page A5 for more photos.
