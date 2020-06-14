SB police need your support today

Editor’s note: Did You Know?, a new Voices column on local news by Santa Barbara resident Bonnie Dalton, begins today.

Did you know …

Because Monday’s City of Santa Barbara Budget FY 2021 decisions are so important, we came out of our cell?

Remember California and the CDC’s COVID-19’s health emergency? We were ordered to stay home for two weeks to flatten the curve and not overwhelm the hospitals. Our sacrifice. Yes — because our “time-out” tanked our economy and put “C” students in charge of our nation via the health officials.

Our City Council in Santa Barbara and other city officials are making the proclamation at the demands of some, that we have another health emergency. Racism? That begs the question: Do health emergencies warrant extra or special funding? Why else would that category be demanded?

The experts say, “Follow the money.”

BACK TO THE MONEY

The city departments have already made numerous budget presentations. On Monday, the staff will present the revised budgets limited by the shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The City Council will then vote on the final allocation from the city coffers.

Two weeks ago, Black Lives Matter demanded the mayor and the police kneel and basically subjugate themselves to protesters who may or may not be residents. Yet when white and brown protesters attempted to lie down, in solidarity, at Santa Barbara and Figueroa streets, they were ordered, by BLM, not to lie on the ground. They were only “allowed” to kneel or stand. ONLY black people were “allowed” to lie for 8 minutes 46 seconds. Why are we subjugating ourselves?

BLM not only demanded $35,000 from this budget for their cause, but more alarming, is that they are demanding police departments be defunded and dismantled.

Decisions based on reaction to outliers’ demands made with fear and intimidation is a dangerous and tenuous position to assert. This is especially true for elected officials looking for votes and campaign contributions. Nor does this represent the whole community.

We need the police we have now: NOT LESS! The media has made the police the common enemy; however, it is not the sentiment of the (silent) majority here. But we ask you, what would the city look like if we had no one to call? Chaos, violence and criminal activity.

You do have a choice. This is a call to action. Support your police department and get louder and get proud.

This group attacks by loud yelling and threats to destroy property. You ARE up to standing your ground for your city. It is imperative you call every City Council member and demand that they represent you.

And you must do it today. The meeting is broadcast Monday at 6 p.m. on Channel 18.