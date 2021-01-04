SB police report one dead after multiple shootings

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Santa Barbara police, city firefighters and medics respond to an incident involving shootings Sunday evening in the 1200 block of Liberty Street.

By ANNELISE HANSHAW

NEWS-PRESS STAFF WRITER

Four victims were shot in the 1200 block of Liberty Street in Santa Barbara at approximately 5:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Santa Barbara police.

One victim suffered a fatal gunshot wound, and another was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with life-threatening injuries, police reported. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

The suspect(s) fled the scene. The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating the incident as street gang-related, spokesman Anthony Wagner told the News-Press.

Santa Barbara city fire and police departments as well as American Medical Response arrived on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the SBPD detective division at 805-897-2335 or the anonymous tip line at 805-569-2677.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com















