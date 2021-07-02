SB police shares Fourth of July reminders

The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to remind the public of the following for the Fourth of July weekend.

FIREWORKS HOTLINE

A fireworks hotline is available at 805-897-2626 to report the illegal use of fireworks. Complaints can remain anonymous, but police request as much specific information about the location as possible.

Personal fireworks are illegal in Santa Barbara. Residents may view professional displays but not ignite their own fireworks.

Those possessing or using personal fireworks are subject to misdemeanor charges. Fireworks during the current drought are easily able to create a brush fire.

For emergencies, call 9-1-1.

PATROLLING POLICE

SBPD is prepared for an influx of people this weekend and is assigning additional officers to patrol.

There will be foot-patrol officers along the State Street Promenade and waterfront area Sunday, and additional traffic patrols begin today. They will monitor for DUI violations.

STREET CLOSURES

Police expect significant traffic delays beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday in anticipation of the city’s fireworks show.

Santa Barbara police will close beachfront access points to vehicular traffic.

Stearns Wharf will be closed to incoming vehicles beginning at 3:30 p.m., and vehicles will not be able to exit the wharf starting at 4:30 p.m.

There will be limited vehicular access to the Funk Zone and Natoma Avenue neighborhoods.

Road closures will end around one hour after the professional fireworks show concludes.

At 6 p.m., Cabrillo Boulevard will be closed from Calle Cesar Chavez to Harbor Way.

After 6 p.m., any traffic exiting Highway 101 at Garden Street will be diverted northward, away from the beachfront area.

PETS

Pets are not allowed to attend the fireworks display and should be properly secured at home. Santa Barbara City Animal Control gets more missing-pet calls during the Fourth than any other date.

Animals outside are liable to escape during times of stressful noise. Pet owners should provide a safe place and ensure doors and windows are secure, advises Animal Control.

To report a missing pet, call Animal Control at 805-963-1513 or Santa Barbara County Animal Services at 805-681-5285.

