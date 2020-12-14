SB Public Library closes branches for holidays

SANTA BARBARA — All Santa Barbara Public Library locations will be closed Dec. 23-Jan. 4. Materials will not be due during this time.

Patrons can resume dropping off books Jan. 2.

Librarian assistance over phone, chat and email restart Jan. 5.

The Montecito Library will hold its grab-and-go service Jan. 5, while the Central, Eastside and Carpinteria libraries resume Jan. 6.

Digital collections are available 24/7, so patrons can still check out ebooks, movies and more during the holidays.

Visit SBPLibrary.org for more information.

— Annelise Hanshaw