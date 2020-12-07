SB Public Library invites authors to submit proposals for Local Author Days 2021

The Santa Barbara Public Library is inviting local authors, writers, publishers and researchers to submit proposals for virtual workshops for the library’s Local Author Days in late January.

Local Author Days is an annual community event supporting the local writing community and increasing awareness of local author contributions in Santa Barbara.

Two workshops will be offered over two weekends for the event, and this year, they’ll be virtual and open to all community members.

The library is seeking individuals to propose interactive virtual workshops for local authors. One workshop on the craft of writing (plotting the story, researching and developing characters) will be selected, along with one on the business of writing (creating an elevator pitch, working with publishers and getting an agent).

The workshops must be interactive and have a learning outcome and/or goal of a finished product.

The project is open to all individuals at least 18 years of age, working and/or residing in Santa Barbara County. Individuals or teams can submit more than one proposal but will only be able to present one during the program.

Individuals or teams must have access to Zoom to facilitate the workshop virtually.

The workshops will be held Saturday, Jan. 30 and Saturday, Feb. 6, with the times TBA. Each session should be two hours each, for a total of four hours per workshop, and should accommodate a minimum of 25 people.

Selected individuals will receive an honorarium of $500 per workshop, but additional funds will not be allotted for more than one presenter.

Proposals must be submitted via online submission form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdUlNvkABB0CvVwrWLHN08Z0RV6QlriYDfD7IrL9M86xjbz7w/viewform by Friday, Dec. 11 at 8 a.m.

Proposals from those working in the library’s service area will be given priority in the selection process.

Workshops also must have clear interactive components between participants and leaders, and may include asynchronous work between the two in-person virtual meetings.

Submitters may be asked to do a short interview with library staff.

Teaching experience is not required, and the library staff panel will announce the decision by Dec. 19.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com