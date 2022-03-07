SB rally supports Ukraine

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

A rally was held Sunday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden in support of Ukraine as the nation remains under attack by Russian Forces.

On Sunday at 2 p.m., a rally in support of Ukraine was held at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden.

“The rally went very well, but a little bit different kind of people than we had before. Some people have a different kind of view,” Gregory Lyutko, organizer of the event, told the News-Press.

The event had over 400 attendees, and the keynote speaker was Walter Polowczak, longtime friend of Mr. Lyutko. The Ukrainian anthem was played on a bandura, a Ukrainian instrument, by Alex Vertsha. There was also a short dancing group after the rally. No one from the city or county administration attended the rally according to Mr. Lyutko.

This was the third rally in support of Ukraine that Mr. Lyutko organized.

“Each one is very good. This is good because people are surrounding us and asking us questions, radio stations were asking questions,” said Mr. Lyutko about the rally.

“I would like to say that I got a very strong message from my relatives in Ukraine, who are delivering humanitarian aid, and Russian troops shot them in the back. It is sad because they are peaceful people bringing humanitarian aid. My opinion is that we have to fight, we have to talk and America has to stop buying Russian oil. Any dollar that we spend on Russia they prepare a bullet to Ukraine. Russians are shelling it doesn’t matter who you are. They kill everything right away. The Russian Federation is talking about peace all around the world. What kind of peace? I don’t want to live in Russia. It is totally opposite of everything that Putin said. People are afraid to stand against Putin and his administration. The government needs to take some action. If you don’t take it now, it will be worse later. I am worried about my relatives and all Ukrainians. War does not bring something good to anyone. This is supposed to be a strong message. No one wants to see children dying before their eyes. The Russian people will not stand against Putin and what he has done,” Mr. Lyutko told the News-Press.

People gather to participate in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Santa Barbara Courthouse on Sunday.

On Tuesday, there will be a Solidarity Concert for Ukraine at 7 p.m. with violin and piano music. The concert will be at the First Ukrainian Evangelical Baptist Church at 150 Pebble Hill Dr. in Santa Barbara. There is a suggested donation of $20 which will go to support refugees.

“Stand up with Ukraine. Please pray for the Ukrainian people, innocent kids who would like to play. Typical kids who play on the playground. We have to pray for kids, because they are our future,” said Mr. Lyutko.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com