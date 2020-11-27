SB Rescue Mission holds Thanksgiving Feast

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission served more than 300 Thanksgiving meals to local men and women in need.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission didn’t let COVID-19 halt its Thanksgiving celebration this week.

Staff and men in the nonprofit’s 12-month Drug and Alcohol Treatment Program served more than 300 meals to community members in need during the mission’s annual Thanksgiving Feast.

The socially distanced celebration occurred from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the mission’s dining hall at 535 E Yanonali St. Four people were allowed at each large round table.

This year’s dinner included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, pie and all the trimmings. The rescue mission called for approximately 300 turkeys for all the meals served throughout the holiday season.

The mission plans to provide thousands of meals to those who need them this holiday season, which is a time of extra challenges posed by the pandemic and ongoing restrictions.

