SB Salvation Army rings bells virtually

Just like many things this year, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle has been moved online.

Because the kettles have not been outside the city’s favorite stores, donations have decreased — during a year when the Salvation Army is extra important.

The Red Kettle Fundraiser is the largest for the Salvation Army, but the funds are the lowest this year.

Since 1889, the Santa Barbara Salvation Army has gifted toys to local children whose families might not be able to afford a Christmas gift. It feeds hot meals to the hungry and provides shelter to those who need a safe place to rest.

Donations to the Santa Barbara Salvation Army stay local, even as the donations move online.

To give virtually, go to santabarbararedkettle.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw