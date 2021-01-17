SB sets another record-high

The scorching temperatures certainly didn’t subside on Saturday.

For the second-time in the past three days, the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport reached record-breaking heat. A high of 87 degrees was recorded at the local airport, breaking the previous record of 84 degrees set in 2014, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

Santa Barbara broke its daily high on Thursday and tied its daily record-high on Friday, as Southern California continued to feel the brunt of the recent heatwave.

Multiple records were set on Saturday, including: downtown Los Angeles, 93 degrees (breaks the record of 86 degrees set in 1976); Camarillo, 93 degrees (previous record was 87 degrees set in 1961); the Oxnard weather service office, 89 degrees (previous record was 86 degrees set in 1961); and Woodland Hills, 86 degrees (previous record was 85 degrees set in 2011).

Today’s high is forecast for 84 degrees, which could reach the record of 85 degrees set in 2014.

A cool down is expected early next week, with conditions in the mid 70s, according to the weather service.

A high surf advisory will be in place through 10 p.m. Tuesday for South Coast beaches, as waves set up to 9 feet are possible on Monday. The largest surf is expected across exposed west-facing beaches, according to the weather service.

— Mitchell White