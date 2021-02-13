SB singer to release new single on Valentine’s Day

COURTESY PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Local singer/songwriter Jupiter will release her new single, “Sing me to Sleep,” on Valentine’s Day.

The new song features a duet with artist Michael Lanza and will be available to stream on all major platforms Sunday. The song was made through a collaboration between Jupiter and Mr. Lanza featuring vocals, pianos and produced beats.

Recently, the singer released the single “Welcome to My Land,” and she plans to release more music in the coming months while taking a sabbatical from touring during the pandemic.

— Madison Hirneisen