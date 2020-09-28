SB small businesses eligible for reopening grants

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Foundation announced a partnership with the city of Santa Barbara Friday. The city will support grants for small businesses through Santa Barbara Better Together (SBBT).

Qualifying businesses can receive up to $7,500 per grant. Applications are open until Oct. 15. Criteria is listed on the Santa Barbara Foundation website.

SBBT is a committee-advised fund at the Santa Barbara Foundation that provides small business owners with grants to help them adapt to COVID-19 public health guidelines. The fund was launched in March with an initial $500,000 donation from Deckers Brands.

“With so many local small businesses struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19, we knew that we needed to do something to help,” said Jackie Carrera, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Foundation. “We are proud to support our business community through this collaboration with SBBT and cities throughout the county.”

