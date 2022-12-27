SB South Coast Chamber accepting nominations for Regional Business Awards

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is now taking nominations for the Regional Business Awards that will be presented at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Meeting & Regional Business Awards luncheon on Feb. 2 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Members of the community are asked to nominate businesses or nonprofits from Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria that have made a significant impact in the community over the last year.

To nominate a business or organization, a nomination form must be completed and submitted by 9 a.m. on Jan. 3. The nomination form can be accessed at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdRZfMB-cl6PnfCVPHXhylh5OcDzMfSnZQUOuklYf_L9004zw/viewform.

Award categories include: Small and Large Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Non-Profit of the Year, Hospitality Award, Community Business of the Year and the Milestone Business Award, among others.

Presenting sponsors include Community West Bank, Pacific Premier Bank, UCLA Health and Village Properties.

Corporate sponsors include Agilent Technologies, Atlantic Aviation, Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, Chevron, Cottage Health, Courtyard by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Cox Communications, LinkedIn, MarBorg Industries, Pacific Pipeline Company, Residence Inn by Marriott Santa Barbara Goleta, Rusty’s Pizza, Santa Barbara Airport, Signature Flight Support, The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Teledyne FLIR and UCSB.

The event is presented by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. For sponsorship information, please contact Michele at 805-967-2500 ext. 105, or Michele@SBSCChamber.com.

To register for the event, please visit https://sbscchamber.com/event/2023-annual-membership-meeting-regional-business-awards/.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com