SB State of the City to air tonight

SANTA BARBARA — City officials will provide civic updates in the annual Santa Barbara State of the City address at 7 p.m. tonight, broadcast live on the City’s Youtube channel and City TV Channel 18. It will be broadcast in Spanish at 8 p.m.

Mayor Cathy Murillo will discuss the response to the pandemic, recent projects and upcoming initiatives. City Administrator Paul Casey will provide a financial update in his last State of the City address before retirement.

“Unfortunately, we could not meet in person this year due to the pandemic but it is important to share with our residents the good work being done,” Ms. Murillo said in a news release. “We look forward to being in person next year for Santa Barbara’s State of the City in a completely new format. We envision next year’s address as a community event that both informs and celebrates what makes our community unique and special. Thank you to everyone taking part and staying informed.”

— Annelise Hanshaw