SB student receives TV academy scholarship

The Foundation of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has awarded $100,000 in scholarships to eight college-bound high school students pursuing careers in television.

This year’s honorees include Melia Haller, who received the Univision/NATAS Scholarship for $10,000, which is awarded to a Hispanic or Latino student pursuing a career in any aspect of the television industry. She is a student at Santa Barbara High School.

“We are extremely gratified and proud to be able to offer new and improved

scholarship opportunities this year,” said Doug Mummert, foundation chair.

“Through the generosity of our donors and supporters, we are able

to support these fine students on their paths to doing great things in the

television industry of the future.”

“This year’s pool of applicants far exceeded the selection committee’s

expectations,” said Melinda Roeder, scholarship committee chair. “We judged some highly creative entries that featured exceptional writing,

videography, animation and composition.”

“We reaffirm our commitment to encourage and promote excellence in

television for decades to come by investing in the great talents of these

diverse and passionate students,” said Adam Sharp, NATAS president and CEO.

