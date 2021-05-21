SB Symphony names Concerto winners

COURTESY PHOTOS

Rhyan and Zeyn Schweyk, two of the five winners in the Santa Barbara Symphony’s 2021 Concert Competition, performed a concerto by Johann Sebastian Bach.

Santa Barbara Symphony has announced the winners of its Youth Symphony Concerto Competition, featuring some of Santa Barbara County’s finest young musicians.

The contest was held virtually this year.

Participation allows contestants to showcase their best efforts and hard work in performances scheduled for next season.

Joseph Malvini, one of the concerto winners, won the honor of performing his piece with the Santa Barbara Symphony in its season finale.

For the first time, the Concerto Competition was open to any student up to age 18 living in Santa Barbara County studying an instrument outside of the typical orchestral realm (for example, piano, classical guitar or baroque instruments). To participate, students submitted a pre-recorded audition video for consideration.

Winners of the 2021 Concerto Competition are Kevin He, 15, Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor by Jean-Baptiste Accolay; Joseph Malvinni, 13, Concerto No. 1 for Guitar and Orchestra in D major op. 99, I. Allegretto by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco; Martie Pecht, 16, Bassoon Concerto in A minor, RV 497, I. Allegro molto by Antonio Vivaldi; and Rhyan and Zeyn Schweyk, 15 and 16, Concerto for 2 Harpsichords/Pianos in C minor, BWV 1062 by Johann Sebastian Bach.

which was streamed last weekend.



At left, Kevin He, one of the winners, played Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor by Jean-Baptiste Accolay. At right, bassoonist Martie Pecht was also a winner in the Concerto Competition.

This year’s Concerto Competition judges included Maestro Nir Kabaretti, music and artistic director of the Santa Barbara Symphony; Dr. Yvette Devereaux, conductor of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony; Dr. Michael Shasberger, Adams chair of music and worship at Westmont College; and Trevor Handy, principal cellist of the Santa Barbara Symphony.

“The Santa Barbara Symphony is thrilled to receive such an overwhelming response to this year’s competition from so many talented young musicians,” said Kristine Pacheco-Bernt, the symphony’s director of education.

