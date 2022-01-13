SB Symphony reschedules concerts

SANTA BARBARA — The COVID-19 surge has led the Santa Barbara Symphony to postpone this weekend’s “Fandango Picane” concerts.

The performances have been rescheduled for 4 p.m. May 1 and 7:30 p.m. May 5 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

Tickets will be automatically transferred to the new dates,the symphony announced Wednesday.

“For patrons who are unable to attend on the rescheduled date, tickets may be exchanged for any remaining monthly concerts this season, donated back to the symphony or be fully refunded,” the symphony said in a news release.

“The decision to reschedule was made out of an abundance of caution given the widespread surge of COVID-19 cases and the high transmissibility of the current omicron variant within the local community, ” said Kathryn R Martin, the symphony president and CEO. “As a local producer, there are hundreds of people in our care — in addition to our audiences. The musicians, the union, symphony staff, technical crew at The Granada Theatre, our volunteers, the community musician housing hosts, (violin soloist) Anne Akiko Meyers and our Board of Directors all look forward to experiencing Fandango Picante with Santa Barbara in the spring!”

For more information, call the symphony at 805-898-9386. Those who purchased single tickets can contact the Granada box office at 805-899-2222.

— Dave Mason