SB Symphony to honor medical community

COURTESY PHOTOS

Nir Kabaretti, music director of the Santa Barbara Symphony, leads the orchestra, which will feature physician-musicians in its February concert, called “Santa Barbara Celebration.”

Physicians with musical talent will perform this month with the Santa Barbara Symphony.

The doctors will be in the spotlight during “Santa Barbara Celebration.”

The special concert will be recorded live at The Granada without an audience and delivered straight to viewers through the symphony’s new digital streaming format at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 and 3 p.m. Feb. 28. The performance will remain available on-demand for 30 days for ticket holders.

The concert honors the local medical community by highlighting the musical talents from Santa Barbara. There will be guest performances by Dr. Toni Meyers, a soloist and a Cottage Health ophthalmology specialist (as well as sister of acclaimed violinist Anne Akiko Meyers); Dr. John Zemjanis, a Carpinteria physician who plays the violin; and other local physician-musicians on a socially distanced stage with the orchestra.

The concert will feature music by Beethoven, Mozart and Bramwell Tovey.

In addition, Symphony Board Chair Janet Garufis will lead a conversation with Dr. Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and chief medical officer of Sansum Clinic, and Ron Werft, president and CEO of Cottage Health, about connections between music and healing.

Viewers will enjoy a dynamic musical program of classical music featuring Beethoven’s Romance in F Major, the “Elvira Madigan” movement of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 21, Mozart’s Symphony No. 29, “State Street” from Bramwell Tovey’s “Santa Barbara Sonata” and more.

Virtual tickets to Santa Barbara Celebration start at $43 per household with a series subscription and a one-time link that provides access to both the livestream and on-demand access for 30 days after the premiere broadcast. Tickets can be purchased at thesymphony.org/concerts-events/orchestra-concerts/santa-barbara-celebration.

In addition to the concerts, guests are invited to tune in Saturday at 6:30 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Sunday to enjoy a pre-show featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and more.

The symphony partnered with DUO Catering, who will offer a dinner menu and Signature Symphony cocktail, available for delivery and takeout.

email: gmccormick@newspress.com