SB Tennis Club Gallery holds annual competition

SANTA BARBARA — More than 30 artists are presenting at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club Gallery for its annual juried competition today through Jan. 1.

The theme is “Wings,” and a variety of media will be displayed: oil painting, printmaking, photography and mixed media art.

The gallery, located at 2375 Foothill Road in Santa Barbara, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There will not be an artist reception, but visitors and small groups are welcome to peruse.

The competition will be judged by Janice Lorber, a Santa Barbara artist and educator. She helped found the Metal Arts Society of Southern California and is currently a member of the Abstract Art Collective, S.C.A.P.E. and the California Art Club.

She spent the majority of her career teaching art and created the metal arts program at Santa Barbara High School, earning her the State of California Golden Bell Award and Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year.

Joyce Wilson won last year’s best in show.

For more information, visit santabarbaratennisclub.com/art.

— Annelise Hanshaw