SB to deliver surplus recycled water to La Cumbre Mutual Water Company

The City of Santa Barbara has initiated a 25-year agreement to provide surplus recycled water to the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company.

On Tuesday, a newly installed service connection will be opened to deliver recycled water to the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company. The city has a history of using recycled water that spans over 30-years, being one of the first adopters of recycled water in California. Recycled water is also used for irrigation at both of the golf courses located in the city, the Santa Barbara Golf Club and the Montecito Country Club.

The switch from potable water to recycled water for irrigation at the La Cumbre Country Club benefits water supplies for both agencies as they share a mutual groundwater basin. Reduced groundwater pumping from the basin for irrigation will allow more water storage to meet the drinking water needs of the community.

“It is not often you can deliver on an agreement that represents a win on so many fronts: preserving limited drinking water supplies, limiting treated wastewater released to the ocean, maximizing the use of existing infrastructure, and reducing operating costs for City and La Cumbre Mutual Water Company customers. This agreement checks all the boxes for beneficial regional water supply cooperation,” said Joshua Haggmark, Water Resources Manager for the City.

This agreement represents a stride forward in water supply reliability for the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company and ensures both agencies’ flexibility in essential resource management. The deal is expected to improve water supply reliability while helping to control water costs.

“The shareholders of the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company are pleased to join the City of Santa Barbara in completing this very exciting regional project. By providing recycled water to one of our largest water consumers, we are able to reduce demand and stress on our freshwater resources. This much-needed project is a testament of water agencies working together for the benefit of the community,” said Mike Alvarado, General Manager of the La Cumbre Mutual Water Company.

The City of Santa Barbara and La Cumbre Mutual Water Company have been partners in significant water-related endeavors for years.

– Katherine Zehnder