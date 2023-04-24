SB TOT brought in $2.1M in March

The City of Santa Barbara collected $2.1 million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for March 2023.

Although TOT revenues in March 2023 were about 11% below the monthly budget, year to date they remain at a healthy level of approximately 12% over budget.

The city has collected $22.7 million through March, the ninth month in the city’s fiscal year. The city’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $28.3 million, of which $23.6 million is budgeted in the General Fund.

The City’s TOT tax rate is 12%, of which 10% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

– Neil Hartstein