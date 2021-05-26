SB Unified board discusses LCAP draft

District reveals anticipated summer school enrollment

McKinley Elementary School, located at 350 Loma Alta Drive in Santa Barbara, will be one of the campuses utilized in Santa Barbara Unified School District’s summer school program.

During the regular board meeting of the Santa Barbara Unified School District Tuesday night, the board discussed the first draft of the 2021-2024 Local Control Accountability Plan, which directs the spending of $11.6 million across three school years.

The majority of the funding, or just over $6.2 million, is earmarked for the LCAP’s first goal: “Use relevant and inclusive instruction, curriculum, and assessments to ensure our students experience learning that is meaningful, engaging, responsive, and individualized to increase college and career preparedness.”

To meet this goal, the plan budgets for more specialists to cater instruction and professional development for teachers.

It also calls for more interventions for students struggling with language and literacy.

Goal two focused on mental health and family engagement, including funding earmarked for family education.

The final goal prioritizes “equitable student outcomes” by expanding AVID and PEAC programs, which assists low-income latino students.

The presentation did not include many actionable items the district could take.

Public commenters, both of which frequently comment, were skeptical of the plan. Monie de Wit, who is a member of the LCAP parent advisory committee, wondered how stakeholder input was considered for the plan.

Board President Kate Ford asked for a detailed list of LCAP items and the input that guided each decision. She also asked for the plan to utilize “accessible language,” as the goals are confusing to the public.

Roseanne Crawford, an outspoken critic of the district’s dual-language immersion program, spoke in opposition of LCAP funding going to the program. The presentation did not identify the dual-language immersion courses nor the overarching Multilingual Excellence Transforming Achievement plan.

As it was a discussion item, board members did not have to make a decision yet regarding the LCAP draft’s approval.

Board members gave compliments after the “Summer of Learning” presentation. They had many questions in previous meetings, advocating for a robust program.

The district has invited 3,716 students to enroll in summer school, divided between general summer school and summer bridge programs. The estimated cost of summer school is just over $3.5 million.

Incoming junior high students from other elementary districts have been included in the invitations, Director of Secondary Education Dr. Anne Roundy-Harter clarified to the board.

The district is finalizing the hiring of six summer school coordinators, 213 teachers and other certificated staff (such as nurses and speech-language pathologists), 13 counselors, 27 classified staff (like janitors) and 58 paraeducators.

The district is employing six bus routes, five for elementary and one for secondary students.

Elementary students will go on field trips as part of their Summer of Learning.

According to the agenda attachments, the district has signed memorandums of understanding with the following organizations for summer school: Explore Ecology; Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara; MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation; One Community Bridge Project; Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition; Santa Barbara CalSOAP/CommUnify; Santa Barbara Education Foundation; Santa Barbara Dance Institute; Santa Barbara Public Library; United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County; United Way of Santa Barbara County; and Wilderness Youth Project.

The district is holding a summer training program for teachers, titled “Equity in Action: Our Students, Our Future.” A total of 454 certificated staff members have enrolled.

The COVID-19 update was brief, focusing on health and safety precautions for graduation ceremonies.

All attendees must show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from within 72 hours of the ceremony. Capacity is also limited, so each graduate can only invite four guests.

Masks are also required.

The precautions are set by public health requirements.

The San Marcos High School graduation will be held at 5 p.m. June 2 at Warkentin Stadium.

Santa Barbara High School’s procession begins at 6 p.m. June 2 at Peabody Stadium.

Dos Pueblos High School’s commencement also starts at 6 p.m. June 2 at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

All ceremonies will be simulcast on YouTube.

