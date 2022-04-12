SB Unified board to hold in-person meeting

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today regarding a proposal to reopen contract negotiations with the California School Employees Association.

The board is returning to in-person meetings at the Administration Office’s Board Room, 720 Santa Barbara St.

But the meeting can still be viewed online at youtu.be/CQybpYwOWu8.

Aside from the contract negotiations hearing, the board is expected to hear a regular COVID-19 update report tonight as well. The board has also scheduled a public hearing regarding its social studies curriculum.

There is a closed session prior to the open session.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 26.

More on the school board meetings can be found here: www.sbunified.org/board/meetings. email: kschallhorn@newspress.com