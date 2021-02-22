SB Unified board to vote on reopening campuses

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is close to in-person instruction, but its board must approve the reopening during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Because the county’s case rate has declined rapidly in recent weeks, the district could soon be eligible to open elementary campuses on a hybrid schedule.

The board discussed the return to in-person learning during its last meeting, Feb.9, so the district only allotted 10 minutes in the schedule for a quick decision this week.

This month, the district held informational meetings for parents detailing its health and safety protocols, and Superintendent Hilda Maldonado and Kate Ford, board president, wrote a letter advocating for expedited vaccinations for school employees.

As is customary every meeting, the district will provide a COVID-19 update at 7 p.m. It includes the results of a survey that verified elementary families’ choice between in-person and distance learning.

A total of 81.4% of elementary families selected to send their students back to campus.

The district will present its second report on summer school, which it plans to hold June 14-July 23.

Additionally, the board must approve or deny the petition for charter by Thoreau Community School. The district recommends denial of the petition.

In the district report, it states that the instruction plan does not address the needs of students with disabilities and socioeconomically disadvantaged students.

District officials also found issues with Thoreau’s financial estimations, including that the school did not identify a building within district boundaries to rent.

To attend the board meeting, go to sbunified.zoom.us/j/96840634346.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com