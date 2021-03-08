SB Unified board to vote on reopening secondary campuses

Members will discuss future grading policies

Students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s junior high and high schools have hope to return to campuses this semester. The district’s board will discuss reopening the doors of secondary campuses in a special meeting from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The last action on the three-item agenda is to likely approve the return to secondary school campuses when the county reaches the red tier.

In final surveys, 69.5% of secondary students chose to return to campus.

Most confirmed the decisions they made in November in a preliminary survey. Just 3% switched from distance to in-person, and 7.5% changed their selection of in-person to distance learning.

The board plans to spend two hours workshopping grading policies. It will look at data and the traditional grading policy in order to form an equitable approach.

It will also hear teacher testimonials.

The board first looked at forming a new grading policy Jan. 6. The district suggested replacing Ds and Fs with “incomplete” and “no credit.”

The policy was controversial and was edited to just swap Fs for no credit this grading period and adopted the new model Jan. 19.

“Our data has told us that we need to do better by our students,” Ana Escobedo, assistant superintendent of elementary education, said in the district’s presentation Jan. 6. “And so having said that, we have been presented with the opportunity through COVID to launch into the 21st century.”

To attend Tuesday’s special meeting, go to sbunified.zoom.us/j/92840151507.

