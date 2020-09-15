Home Breaking News SB Unified decides against waivers
Breaking NewsLocal

SB Unified decides against waivers

by Dave Mason 0 comment
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has decided against seeking waivers for reopening its elementary schools.
The decision means there won’t be in-person learning at those schools. Instruction will be online.

“We surveyed our community partners as well as our elementary staff and families and learned that there was not overwhelming support for reopening elementary schools under the waiver,” Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said in a statement Monday night. “Furthermore, the majority of our elementary staff members did not support the waiver.”

This story was reported Monday night at newspress.com before it appeared on other local media’s websites.

RAFAEL MALDONADO/NEWS-PRESS
Santa Barbara Unified School District has decided against seeking waivers to allow in-person learning at its elementary schools, which includes Harding, above.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Managing Editor

Leave a Comment

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. Click "Accept" to agree and continue. Accept Read More