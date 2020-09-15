SB Unified decides against waivers

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has decided against seeking waivers for reopening its elementary schools.

The decision means there won’t be in-person learning at those schools. Instruction will be online.

“We surveyed our community partners as well as our elementary staff and families and learned that there was not overwhelming support for reopening elementary schools under the waiver,” Superintendent Hilda Maldonado said in a statement Monday night. “Furthermore, the majority of our elementary staff members did not support the waiver.”

