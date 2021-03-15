SB Unified expands multilingual education

McKinley Elementary transforms to dual-language school by 2027

The Santa Barbara Unified School District plans to expand its dual-language immersion program, eventually transforming McKinley Elementary into a dual-language school by 2027.

During Tuesday’s school board meeting, the district will update the board on the implementation of the Multilingual Excellence Transforming Achievement (META) plan adopted last April. Administrators will outline future goals as well.

The dual-language program at McKinley will be open to the entire district, but priority registration goes to students within McKinley’s boundaries. Students in the McKinley area may also transfer to other elementary schools.

Adelante Charter School already operates as a dual-language school.

Santa Barbara Junior High has dual-language classrooms for those who have participated in the elementary program or have a Spanish-speaking background.

Administrators are working on a plan for dual language at Santa Barbara High School.

The district will hold McKinley parent information sessions but has not yet set a date.

Administrators will give an update on teacher vaccinations and the presence of COVID-19 on campuses.

Should the county reach red tier Tuesday, administrators will launch the reopening of secondary school campuses, which the board permitted to open during a special meeting last week.

The district will read two new board policies, amending the student guidelines.

The first addresses student use of cell phones. The revision does not require devices to be turned off during class time but lets staff members establish their class’s authorized terms of use.

In the amended dress code, staff members may not limit the expression of gender identity, religion and culture through apparel and grooming. Rules may not discriminate against traits historically linked to race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles (such as locks).

Three construction projects are on the agenda, including building temporary classrooms at Peabody Charter School to prepare to replace the portable classrooms on site.

The district would like the approval of a $6.9 million portable replacement contract at Adams Elementary School and expects the board to sign off on the completed Peabody Stadium renovation at Santa Barbara High School.

The community can join the board meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Go to sbunified.zoom.us/j/93918096385 to watch.

