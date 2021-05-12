SB Unified expands vaccination efforts

District approves names of Peabody Stadium features

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will be expanding its vaccine bussing service to include students ages 12-15 following the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency-use authorization of the Pfizer-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will hold vaccination clinics at school sites in the late afternoon to serve students and families, with a start date yet to be determined, Public Health’s school liaison Susan Klein-Rothschild announced during the district’s board meeting Tuesday evening.

Since the last meeting of the board, the district has tracked 12 new COVID-19 cases on campus, 10 of which were in students.

In the action agenda, the board unanimously approved the proposed names for the track and tunnel Santa Barbara High School’s Peabody Stadium: Cunningham Track and Hutton Parker Foundation Tunnel.

The Hutton Parker Foundation Tunnel had been painted with its name prior to official board approval.

Prior to the board’s decision, a public hearing was held. The only commenter, Monie de Witt, thought the names should reflect underrepresented student groups rather than the highest donors.

Naming rights were an incentive to donate through the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School, and the tunnel had been painted with its new name.

The donor at the $500,000 level requested the track be named after the Cunningham family, which had four kids graduate from Santa Barbara High School.

Katie Jacobs, director of the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School, recognized Sam “Bam” Cunningham who played for the Patriots and Randall Cunningham who played for the Eagles.

In other news, the board approved the district to negotiate with FPA Multifamily, LLC, on a lease or sale of a 23.8 acre lot owned by the district. (The land was purchased with the intent to build a school but was not viable because of a neighboring railway.)

The district has a pre-existing option and lease agreement with FPA to build senior housing, set to expire May 27. FPA did not find a market for the project and has worked with Santa Barbara Unified to develop an idea for affordable housing.

The district would like units earmarked for employees and homeless students.

It is likely that FPA would collaborate with the Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara, and the Housing Authority’s director John Polanskey helped present project details.

