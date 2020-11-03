SB Unified is speaking gibberish

Santa Barbara Unified School District’s new mission statement: “Prepare students for a world that is yet to be created.”

What gibberish!

The superintendent justified the change of mission to “keep it simple because the board, administrators and faculty cannot deal with more than 12 words.”

Is SB Unified’s goal to prepare students to be zombies, beggars or entitled nihilists at taxpayer expense? Board President Laura Capps and other board incumbents want illiterate grads basking under solar panels, eating free cafeteria food for life.

Vote today for two impressive leaders: Brian Campbell and Elrawd MacLearn. Call a friend because there are 30,000 more votes yet to be cast for these two.

If in the Cold Spring District, I’d write in Amanda Rowan. She’s proven her depth of knowledge in her published letters.

Jenn Wenquist

Santa Barbara