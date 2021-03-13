SB Unified students are having a ball with new equipment

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara Unified PE Teacher Ethan Zolt and Santa Barbara Junior League representative Jessica Burns hold bags of donated soccer balls that were distributed to elementary students back in February.

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Education Foundation partnered with the Junior League of Santa Barbara and local Rotary clubs to collect 640 soccer balls and 850 jump ropes for students to use at home during their hybrid PE classes at the end of February.

Pandemic lockdowns and school closures left many students stuck inside with limited equipment to participate in their online PE classes, and PE teachers at the Santa Barbara Unified School District had to think outside the box. The Santa Barbara Education Foundation saw the need for equipment to use in online PE instruction and worked with local partners to make it happen.

“The leaders of the Junior League of Santa Barbara were thrilled to take up the idea of a Soccer Ball Drive and work in partnership with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation on a project that directly provides schoolchildren with equipment so they can continue their educational programming through these unprecedented times,” Jessica Burns, of the Junior League, said in a statement.

After distributing the jump ropes and soccer balls to local elementary students, PE teachers said the kids were very excited to use their new equipment.

“The need for all kids to have access to sports equipment in the home is especially crucial during remote learning,” SB Unified PE Teacher Ethan Zolt said in a statement. “The joy and excitement of receiving this gift were evident, as smiling students proudly displayed their new soccer balls at our most recent PE Zoom classes!”

— Madison Hirneisen