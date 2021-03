SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado will address the state of the city’s public schools and answer questions during a session presented by the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

The free virtual event will go live at 9:30 a.m. on March 30 via Zoom.

Community members can ask questions and learn about the district’s status during a challenging year.

Registration is required at sbefoundation.org/state-of-our-schools-tickets.

— Annelise Hanshaw