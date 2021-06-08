SB Unified to discuss budget

Public hearings address finances, LCAP

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will present its budget for the upcoming school year during its regular board meeting tonight.

Open session begins at 6:30 p.m.

There are two public hearings on the agenda. Those who wish to speak during the meeting must fill out a form at forms.gle/aktygfA1YyoNv2YW6 by noon.

The budget plans for an additional $9.3 million in expenditures, with many of those funds going to employee salary and benefits. The board recently approved the hiring of additional support personnel.

The budget contains the Local Control and Accountability Plan, a three-year plan that directs the spending of local funds. A draft of the LCAP and a budget overview is available at tinyurl.com/26a2kbdk.

The district has budgeted just over $213 million for the 2021-2022 school year, and $13 million of those funds are directed by the LCAP.

A public hearing on the LCAP starts at 8 p.m.

Some community members have voiced concern with using LCAP funds for the dual-language immersion program. The LCAP draft allots $351,513 for META, which is the overarching multilingual education plan.

According to the draft, the district’s emergent multilingual learners scored 49.4 points below the standard score on the English and language arts section of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress. Students with disabilities landed 94.3 points below standard.

White students scored 70 points above the standard score, and the district averaged 8.7 above standard.

Mathematics scores were worse for all student groups, though white and Asian students still scored above standard.

The LCAP designates nearly $530,000 in math support for secondary students. Other large budget items include AVID and PEAC programs.

At 7 p.m., Santa Barbara County Public Health and school officials will discuss COVID-19 precautions. The county could enter the yellow tier Wednesday pending an announcement at the Board of Supervisors meeting today.

The district has not detected any additional COVID-19 cases on campus since the last meeting.

In a week, the tiered reopening system will end statewide. Despite this change, the district plans to continue mask usage and COVID-19 screening this summer.

It is also considering shifting testing from staff to students going forward.

On the action agenda, the district seeks to sign a contract with Cooperative Strategies LLC to create trustee areas for the 2022 school board election.

The board agreed to a trustee area system instead of at-large elections in 2018. The cost to draw the new boundaries is budgeted at $31,500.

The meeting will be broadcast live at 6:30 p.m. at youtu.be/0aUnkWbSKsk. To view the complete agenda and accompanying documents, go to santabarbara.novusagenda.com/agendapublic.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com