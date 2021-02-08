SB Unified to discuss COVID-19, safety and summer school

Administrators at the Santa Barbara Unified School District will meet with its school board in open session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The board will review the annual school safety plans, which outline protocols to protect students and respond in times of emergency. The district-wide COVID-19 safety plan is applied to all schools.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department approved the COVID-19 safety plan Friday. The document is available on the district’s homepage, sbunified.org.

The agenda allots an hour to the COVID-19 update.

Currently, the district is waiting for the county’s case rate to drop to 25 daily cases per 100k population for at least five consecutive days. Then, elementary schools can open.

Junior high and high schools can only open when the county reaches a case rate under seven for at least five consecutive days.

This week, SB Unified families will confirm their selections of in-person or distance learning, though a date is not yet set to reopen campuses.

Administrators will also look at the classified staff hiring process. In the fall, the number hired was a prominent concern when the board did not seek to reopen campuses.

The district will also update the board on its summer learning programs which will be held June 14 through July 23.

Tuesday’s meeting starts the Local Control and Accountability Plan, a three-year guide that sets goals to help high-needs students. Community input is solicited in a parent advisory committee, school site and district advisory committees, a community survey and a public hearing.

The 2021-2024 Local Control and Accountability Plan is set to be approved in June with planning each month.

The district seeks the board’s permission to replace 27 maintenance and operation vehicles. The district currently has 84 vehicles with an average age of 12.4 years.

It argues that older vehicles without technology such as anti-lock brakes, electronic stability control and backup cameras are a hazard to staff and students.

Its compact pickup trucks are an average of 20 years old and its three-quarter ton trucks are, on average, 19 years old.

The district proposes to replace three small gas pickup trucks with hybrid sedans and replace 24 old heavy-duty trucks with newer models. The district equates the change with a 63% reduction in CO2 emissions.

The plan extends to phase two in spring 2022 and phase three in spring 2023, but Tuesday’s vote is only for phase one.

In phase two, the district wants to replace 14 gas vehicles with hybrid sedans and replace 16 medium to heavy-duty vehicles with a newer model or a hybrid, if available.

Phase three would replace six minivans and five sedans with hybrid models and upgrade 14 medium to heavy-duty vehicles.

Another item on the action agenda is a contract extension for a school resource deputy from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office. The deputy has served at San Marcos High School since August 2018.

The extension, at a cost of $118,272, would extend services through June 30, 2021.

