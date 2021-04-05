SB Unified to discuss more in-person instruction

Students in the Santa Barbara Unified School District have a chance at returning to campus four or five days each week by the end of the month.

The school district will discuss this possibility with its board during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Members of the public can watch via Zoom.

SB Unified is considering bringing elementary students back to campus five days a week, beginning April 12. Secondary students would have four days on campus with distance learning Wednesdays, starting April 19.

The CDC altered its guidance for schools March 19, allowing students to sit three feet apart when all other precautions are taken.

The district has begun looking at classroom capacity and rearranging the rooms. Administrators are updating safety screening procedures to allow for more students each day.

This week, the district will seek staff members to lead alternate learning spaces and bring more furniture onto campus.

Teachers will have to adjust lesson plans now that both cohorts are merging. The students will keep their current teacher.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, allowing for staff meetings and teacher preparation.

Secondary students will be learning online Wednesday, and the day is dedicated to support for students distance learning all week.

The district will also present its initial plans for summer school, which will be held June 14-July 23.

Administrators drafted a tiered priority system for summer school enrollment. The following have first priority: emergent multilingual learners, students with disabilities, foster youth and housing insecure/homeless students.

Next, enrollment will be open to elementary students earning low marks of 1s and 2s (out of four), junior high students struggling in English language arts and math and high school students with Fs or no credit.

Prioritized third are high schoolers with Ds.

The district plans to incentivize teaching summer school, budgeting $900k for summer staffing.

Certificated and classified staff that commit to serving six weeks will receive $750 per week, and those who serve three weeks will receive $500 per week.

Certificated staff, such as teachers, will receive $53.66 per hour for five hours a day. Classified staff are offered their usual rate.

The school district expects $37,582,469 in federal and state grants created for learning-loss mitigation.

