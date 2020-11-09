SB Unified to discuss return to in-person learning

In its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Santa Barbara Unified School District will receive an update/report from the SB Unified Executive Cabinet on its plans to reopen campuses for in-person learning in January.

The following key items in the report include: a COVID-19 update, health and safety preparedness, a timeline for reopening, an information campaign, a day-in-the-life preschool student example, food services updates, transportation updates, results of the survey that decided on a hybrid/distance learning model, a hiring update, a positive COVID-19 case example, a review of the town hall forum and the new “reopening” webpage.

At the town hall on Thursday, the majority of the questions had to do with mask-wearing enforcement, students’ mental health, transportation and cleaning and decision-making guidance.

In other business, staff will recommend that the board approve the 2020-21 School Plan for Student Achievement blueprints for all SB Unified elementary, junior high and high schools.

Through the district’s Consolidated Application process, it received state and federal or other applicable funding to prepare an SPSA for any recipient school. The SBSA outlines how to improve the academic performance of all students.

“The SPSA should address how categorical funds provided to the school will be used to improve the academic performance of all pupils,” the staff report reads. “School goals shall be based upon an analysis of verifiable state data, including the Academic Performance Index (API).

“The plan should be developed with a deep understanding of root causes of student academic challenges and identify and implement research-based instructional strategies to raise the achievement of students who are not yet proficient by state standards.”

In addition, the board will be asked to adopt the College and Career Access Pathways Agreement and the Data Sharing Agreement between Santa Barbara City College and SB Unified.

CCAP legislation aims to expand the availability of early college credit to traditionally underrepresented students.

“Locally, it enables SB Unified to limit SBCC classes at the high school to high school students, envisions a more inclusive version of dual enrollment beyond ‘enrichment,’ expands the maximum number of SBCC units per term a high school student can enroll in from 11 to 15, and encourages student completion of degree/certificate pathways while enrolled in high school,” the staff report reads. “This new CCAP agreement provides more comprehensive partnership guidelines than the current Concurrent Enrollment Instructional Services Agreement (2015), and explicitly addresses matters pertaining to student access, course development and articulation, instructors, data sharing, facilities and pathway development.”

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and can be viewed via Zoom at https://sbunified.zoom.us/j/92581380764.

