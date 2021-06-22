SB Unified to discuss sale of Tatum Property

The Santa Barbara Unified School district will convene for a closed session with its board at 5:30 p.m. today and a public meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The COVID-19 report, which begins at 7 p.m., is estimated to take just 10 minutes, with few updates as the district waits for guidance from Cal/OSHA and the California Department of Public Health.

The district is seeking another State Board of Education waiver, allowing it to forgo a competitive bidding process before the sale of the Tatum Property.

The property, located off San Marcos Road in Goleta, was purchased by the district in 1964 before officials deemed the Tatum Property unusable for a school.

SB Unified then planned to lease the land for the development of a senior living facility. The developer changed his mind after studying the market.

So now, the district’s plan is to sell the property to FPA Multifamily LLC for the development of affordable and workforce housing.

The sale would usually require the district to offer the property to other government entities and solicit proposals. A waiver would allow the district to negotiate directly with FPA Multifamily LLC without offering the property widely.

During the May 11 board meeting, SB Unified speculated about the possibility of reserving units in the development for district staff.

A public hearing is required for the district to seek a waiver, so the community has dedicated time at 7:30 p.m. to voice their opinions on the project.

Later in the agenda, the board will decide if the district can request the State Board of Education waiver and potentially sign off on the $17 million sale of the Tatum Property.

In the discussion agenda, SB Unified will present its plan to engage families with their children’s schools. The district particularly sees family-district partnerships as important during the expansion of its multilingual program.

The plan is currently just a discussion item, though district staff hope to hire family engagement liaisons with a lead in the district office.

There are multiple human resource items on the agenda, including a closed-session evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado.

The district wants to merge the positions of director of elementary education and director of secondary education into one, naming it executive director of curriculum and instruction.

It also wants to hire two crisis care specialists.

For the full agenda, go to santabarbara.novusagenda.com/agendapublic.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Zoom with Spanish and English interpretation at sbunified.zoom.us/j/97502201357 and also streamed live on Youtube at youtu.be/BA_EyARl5Pc.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com