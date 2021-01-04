SB Unified to discuss semester adjustments

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is holding a special meeting of the school board at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss new policies adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district is barred from reopening for hybrid learning until the county’s case rate is below 28 cases per 100,000 people.

Until then, students will continue distance learning, and small cohorts and athletics return Jan. 11.

Susan Klein Rothschild, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department’s school liaison, will provide an update on the prominence of COVID-19 in the community and give information regarding teacher surveillance testing and vaccines.

Rachel Segalman and Todd Squires, Dos Pueblos parents and chemical engineering professors, recently ran an experiment to test the ventilation at Dos Pueblos High School. They will present their findings during the meeting.

District administrators will address the growing number of failing grades in secondary schools.

Slides uploaded to the meeting agenda show a new policy, replacing “D” and “F” grades with designations of “incomplete” and “no credit.” If given an incomplete grade, students will have the opportunity to complete learning tasks on or before June 2 to earn a passing grade.

There aren’t other agenda items, and the COVID-19 report is estimated to last 90 minutes.

The Zoom meeting can be accessed at sbunified.zoom.us/j/98953952809. To present a public comment, fill out a form at forms.gle/aPwuTbY8pQ97U7m27 before noon Tuesday.

