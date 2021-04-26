SB Unified to discuss summer school

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will meet with its board for an open session at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, which community members can view via Zoom.

As requested by the board last meeting, administrators will provide more details about summer school, including bridge programs and tracks for new students.

The summer learning update is scheduled for 8 p.m.

In the COVID-19 update, which begins at 7 p.m., district officials will update the board on the revised in-person learning schedule. (Students recently transitioned to four or five days on campus under new public health guidelines regarding physical distance.)

Officials will begin to look at next school year as well.

Steve Venz, director of school performance and student outcomes, will provide an update on the Local Control Accountability Plan, a three-year plan that uses community input to assist underrepresented students.

The presentation looks at the demographics of the parent advisory committee. The slides indicate that 60.3% of the committee’s members are socioeconomically disadvantaged.

A public hearing will be held in June to complete the plan.

The district seeks to train La Cumbre Junior High School staff with Safe & Civil Schools to help overcome “increased suspensions, chronic absenteeism and decreased sense of student safety and belonging.”

The training will cost $20,000, to be taken out of site funds, for 24 hours of virtual instruction.

Officials will also confirm details of the incentivized summer pay, at a cost of 900,000 in grant money, the board approved during the last meeting.

The extended guidelines allot for staff members that do not work 15 hours a week or do not commit to the full program.

On the facilities agenda, the board will vote on the lease-leaseback contract for Monroe Elementary’s site improvement and new classroom project.

To watch the meeting on Zoom, go to sbunified.zoom.us/j/97269269088.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com