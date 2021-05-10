SB Unified to hear English learner suggestions

Public hearing set for Peabody Stadium track naming

The Santa Barbara Unified School District has a busy agenda set for Tuesday’s board meeting, including a hearty set of discussions. The meeting’s open session starts at 6:30 p.m.

There will be a public hearing regarding the names of the new track and tunnel at Peabody Stadium. The proposed names are Cunningham Track and Hutton Parker Tunnel.

Members of the public can call in to the Zoom meeting to give comments or submit a written statement.

Those who wish to speak must fill out a form, at forms.gle/CC3y7t8HisHxJ82YA, by noon Tuesday. Written comments must be sent before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to strujillo@sbunified.org.

Later in the meeting, the district’s English learner advisory committee will present its suggestions, helping the district plan and assess needs.

The committee will give its opinion on the district’s Multilingual Excellence/Transforming Achievement plan, which includes a dual-language immersion program.

The board will have a chance to discuss the suggestions.

On the action agenda, the district is implementing a multi-level approach to supporting students and targeting pupils who need extra instruction — a need further amplified by the pandemic.

Dr. John Becchio will be presenting this item (which the board will vote on), as administrators plan to dedicate 98 full-time employees and 70 hourly staff members to the initiative. The price of these positions is $9,526,893 and will be paid through “various funding sources to be brought to the board through the budget process,” according to the meeting agenda.

Maria Larios-Horton, director of diversity, equity and family engagement will discuss how to engage families using Harvard Graduate School of Education faculty member Dr. Karen Mapp’s “Dual Capacity-Building Framework for Family-School Partnerships.”

Ms. Larios-Horton acknowledges the district’s weakness but proposes a new framework. Part of the solution is adding family-engagement liaisons, boosting the number of employees in this role from six to 13. The fiscal impact is not specified.

In the COVID-19 board report, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., district officials will discuss case rates on campus, vaccination of employees and students and considerations for next year’s plans.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Department school liaison Susan Klein-Rothschild will give an update on the community’s case rate.

At 8 p.m., Dr. Anne Roundy-Harter, director of secondary education and Sierra Loughridge, director of elementary education, will provide an update and timeline of the hiring process for summer school.

The public can view the meeting on Zoom at sbunified.zoom.us/j/92091090264 or livestreamed on YouTube at youtu.be/Wssyg4LwCm0.

