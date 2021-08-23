SB Unified to hold public hearing on trustee areas

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is transitioning from at-large to trustee-area elections, per a 2018 board decision, and is considering where to draw the lines. Members of the public can voice their opinions during a hearing in Tuesday’s board meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

The meetings are conducted via Zoom at sbunified.zoom.us/j/97692540190. Members who would like to speak on specific items must fill out the following form by noon Tuesday: forms.gle/J4y6JbBGXUZNTBuq8.

Tuesday’s meeting will also be broadcast on YouTube at youtu.be/tW–CLlm5p0.

Cooperative Strategies is overseeing the transition to trustee-area elections and will guide a discussion on the process.

A well-mapped result would lead to areas that have equal population, are compact and continuous, respect communities of interest, follow man-made and natural features, acknowledge school sites and respect incumbency, if possible. It must follow the Federal Voting Rights Act.

There are two public hearings scheduled prior to a draft of the map. There will be additional hearings after Cooperative Strategies presents trustee-area scenarios.

The first election utilizing the new map will be held Nov. 8, 2022.

The district will also present its COVID-19 report, the first of the new school year.

SB Unified has verified the vaccination status of 84.3% of its staff, and .8% are in progress. A third group, 12.5% of staff have no desire to be vaccinated.

The district administers COVID-19 tests weekly to unvaccinated individuals.

Last week, SB Unified identified two COVID-19 cases in staff and three cases in students. It has not detected any transmissions on campus this school year.

