SB Unified to present LCAP overview

The Santa Barbara Unified School District will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting, open for public viewing at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The district broadcasts the meetings live on its YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/SBUSDK12.

The district will provide an update on the development of the 2021-2024 Local Control Accountability Plan, a three-year plan that budgets state funding to underrepresented groups.

A parent advisory committee has been meeting with district officials to guide this plan. Two committee members called during the last board meeting to express frustration regarding the committee process, particularly upset with the use of LCAP funds for dual-language immersion programs.

The district plans to submit a draft of its plans to the Santa Barbara County Education Office on Friday. It has also scheduled a public hearing during the June 8 board meeting and approval June 22.

Board members will also hear about the district’s Early Learning Plan with First Five Santa Barbara County.

First Five Santa Barbara County was founded in 1999 after voters passed Proposition 10, taxing tobacco products and funding early childhood development programs.

First Five is granting SB Unified $600,000 over the next four years for an outdoor/STEAM program in the district’s Title 1 schools. Two additional three-year cycles of $450,000 may be added if the district shows satisfactory progress.

More details will be shared during the discussion portion of Tuesday’s meeting.

In the action agenda, the board will review the district’s Expanded Learning Opportunity plan, which it must submit for state and federal grants. The plan outlines how the district will spend just over $9.7 million to assist struggling students.

The document doesn’t provide many specifics but emphasizes the “Summer of Learning,” including community partnerships.

District officials attached memorandums of understanding with the following community organizations: Explore Ecology; Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara; MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation; One Community Bridge Project; Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition; Santa Barbara CalSOAP/CommUnify; Santa Barbara Education Foundation; Santa Barbara Dance Institute; Santa Barbara Public Library; United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County; United Way of Santa Barbara County; and Wilderness Youth Project.

The Summer of Learning report, scheduled for 8 p.m., will provide an update on the hiring process.

To view the full agenda, go to santabarbara.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic.

