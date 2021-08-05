SB Unified to vote on staff vaccination and testing requirement

The board of the Santa Barbara Unified School District meets today to vote on a resolution requiring COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for district staff.

Tuesday, the district called for the special meeting of the board and posted the single-item agenda Wednesday morning. The board will hold its regular meeting Tuesday.

The change comes as highly contagious variants amplify public health concerns, and events, such as Fiesta, are canceled.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that state employees (which does not include school districts) will be required to show proof of vaccination or receive regular testing.

Santa Barbara Unified’s proposed resolution extends to both classified and certificated staff members.

The resolution also calls for regular COVID-19 surveillance testing of unvaccinated students. “The testing protocol should be adaptable to the conditions in our community and to the appropriate age group needs,” it says.

It also recommends vaccination for students 12 and older.

The meeting will be livestreamed on YouTube at youtu.be/RwhiRbVO1jM.

Public participation will be conducted via Zoom at sbunified.zoom.us/j/99893647319.

To make a public comment, fill out the following form by noon: forms.gle/CNzP7ACKRohiTMm26.

