SB Wine Collective hosts tasting with Cebada Wines

SANTA BARBARA — Santa Barbara Wine Collective is hosting a complimentary wine tasting with Sandra Newman, owner and winemaker of Cebada Wines, from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.

Participants can sip a selection of Cebada Wines on the Wine Collective’s patio at 131 Anacapa St., Suite C, in Santa Barbara. Glasses and bottles will also be available for purchase.

Ms. Newman, who carries bachelor and master of science degrees in Plant Science, will answer questions and chat about her vintages.

Her 100-acre farm, Forbidden Fruit Orchards, is located in the Santa Ynez Valley. In 2007, she started winemaking by planting five acres of Pinot Noir (her favorite) and one acre of Chardonnay.

— Annelise Hanshaw