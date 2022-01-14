SB Wireless Foundation offers $1,000 scholarship

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation is accepting applications for its new $1,000 scholarship for students pursuing careers in math, science, technology and engineering.

The scholarship will be awarded in May to a college-bound high school senior.

While not requirements, preference is given to applicants who are graduating from a high school in Santa Barbara County and who hold an active Federal Communications Commission amateur radio license, according to a news release.

The application period is open through April 31. To apply, go to scholarships.sbwireless.org.

The scholarship is funded through contributions made to the Santa Barbara Wireless Foundation Scholarship Fund. Tax-deductible donations to the Scholarship Fund may be made at www.sbwireless.org.

— Dave Mason