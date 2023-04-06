SB Youth Council to host ‘Youth Speak Out’

Editor’s note: UCSB student Kira Logan joins the News-Press this week as an intern reporter.

By KIRA LOGAN

NEWS-PRESS CORRESPONDENT

The Santa Barbara Youth Council, a group formed to help give teenagers a voice in their local government, plans to host the 2023 “Youth Speak Out” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Palm Park Beach House, 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara.

This event is intended for teens who are interested in bridging the gap between youth and local government, and who would like to uplift youth voices.

The event, mainly styled in a question-and-answer forum, will connect teenagers to local leaders as they cover youth-focused and youth-passionate topics. These topics include but are not limited to: environmental justice, public safety and public space for teenagers, transportation, and ways to harvest a more inclusive and diverse community.

There is a scheduled panel of speakers, including Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez and a representative from the Santa Barbara Police Department. Attendees can meet teen leaders and ask questions to a panel of local representatives.

“We want to use our unique position as youth representatives in the city to create a bridge between our local government and teens in our community,” said Youth Council Chair Amelia Vander May.

The Youth Council hopes this event will increase teens’ involvement in local government and city affairs, helping to create more cohesive communication between local government and teens. Light food and drink will be provided. The event is funded by a Youth Making Change Grant, gifted by The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Registration for the event is encourage. Visit bit.ly/401yQeC to register. Contact NMorgan@SantaBarbaraCA.gov with any questions or concerns.

email: klogan@newspress.com