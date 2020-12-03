SB Zoo filled with holiday cheer

COURTESY PHOTO

Feathered friends welcome visitors to the Santa Barbara Zoo’s holiday experience.

Lions and tigers and bows, oh my!

The Santa Barbara Zoo has been decked out into the Holiday Zoo, a festive zoo experience running through Dec. 31.

Holiday decor is lining the exhibits, and festive photo opps are scattered throughout the zoo. Seasonal treats, including adult spirits, are available for purchase.

Guests are invited to dress for the occasion, donning ugly Christmas sweaters or even dressing like a favorite “Frozen” character.

The zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Christmas Eve and Christmas when it closes at 3:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.

Masks and social distancing are required throughout the zoo, and some high-touch exhibits are closed.

There are unique gift opportunities in the zoo’s holiday gift guide at sbzoo.org/about/holiday. Patrons can give loved ones zoo membership, animal experiences and animal sponsorships.

The zoo hopes for donations to make up for earlier closures. For more information, donors can contact Lauren Winnesser at donate@sbzoo.org.

Holiday reservations can be made at sbzoo.org.

