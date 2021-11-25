SB Zoo plans holiday festivities

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Zoo is offering a holiday celebration from Dec. 1-31.

COURTESY PHOTO

Residents of the Santa Barbara Zoo are getting into the holiday spirit. The zoo will become a winter wonderland in December, and beginning Friday, Santa Claus is making weekend appearances.

While viewing the animals, visitors can experience the Zoo as it has been transformed into a winter wonderland.

In addition, Santa will be making weekend appearances only starting Friday. Photos with Santa are available for purchase.

Check the zoo’s calendar for exact dates. Guests are encouraged to dress up or wear their favorite seasonal apparel. Seasonal treats and adult holiday beverages are available to be purchased.

The zoo also has a Holiday Gift Guide, which features gifts. All purchases and donations support the Santa Barbara Zoo.

The Holiday Zoo experience is free with zoo admission or Zoo membership; online reservations are required. To make reservations for Holiday Zoo, go to reservations.sbzoo.org/Info.aspx?EventID=3.

The Holiday Gift Guide can be found at sbzoo.org/about/holiday.

The zoo is located at 500 Ninos Drive.

— Katherine Zehnder