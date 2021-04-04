SBCAG releases 2020 Measure A report

Santa Barbara County Association of Governments released its 2020 Measure A annual report, highlighting achievements over the last year such as beginning construction of the Highway 101 Carpinteria to Santa Barbara Project, implementing congestion relief strategies and completing local street and pedestrian improvement projects.

The report also recognized partnerships among SBCAG, cities, county unincorporated areas, transit agencies and alternative transportation leaders to deliver promises to voters through Measure A, which is expected to provide more than $1 billion of estimated local tax revenues for high priority regional and local transportation programs including bicycle, pedestrian and transit opportunities in the county over 30 years.

“While 2020 saw milestone achievements in Measure A programs and projects, we know that the year was also shaped by unprecedented challenges because of the pandemic, most acutely felt within public transit,” said Mark Cheli, chair of the Measure A Citizens Oversight Committee. “The long-term impact of COVID-19 on the economy and Measure A revenues remains to be seen, however, this annual report demonstrates a resilient commitment to continue to make progress on voter priorities.”

The Measure A Citizens Oversight Committee welcomed three new members in 2020: J. Lansing Duncan, Tomas López and Geoffrey Slaff.

Mr. Duncan, resident of Santa Ynez Valley, is a retired landscape contractor and landscape designer as well as an educator at Santa Barbara City College. Mr. López, resident of Santa Maria, is a local business owner and licensed civil engineer. Dr. Slaff, a resident of Montecito, has a PhD in Biochemical Engineering and his professional career included working with start-ups as well as U.S. and European based multinational corporations.

“As 2021 is upon us, SBCAG is more resolved than ever to continue to leverage Measure A to bring about additional state and federal investment to improve our communities, put people to work, and promote economic recovery. This would not be possible without the tremendous support of Santa Barbara County voters,” said Marjie Kirn, executive director of SBCAG.

According to the report, the Highway 101: Carpinteria to Santa Barbara project is set to cost $700 million. The completed Highway 101: Linden and Casitas Pass Project cost $60 million.

The report also highlighted Guadalupe’s pedestrian improvements, Lompoc’s new sidewalks and curbs, Goleta’s Old Town improvements, the county’s transit systems that continued to serve essential workers safely through the pandemic, MTD’s capital projects, CycleMAYnia and the transition from car commuting to telecommuting.

The report and more information about Measure A can be found at www.measurea.net.

